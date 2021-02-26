West Bengal election dates 2021: Eight phase polling to start on March 27, results on May 2
Voting for assembly elections in West Bengal will take place in eight phases, starting on March 27. Second phase of polling will be on on April 1, third phase on April 6, fourth phase on April 10, fifth phase on Apr 17, sixth phase on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 and final phase on April 29. Counting of votes for all five assembly elections including West Bengal will be done on May 2.Full Article