RSS destroyed institutional balance in country: Rahul Gandhi

Explaining his statement at VOC College in Thoothukudi, Rahul Gandhi said, "A nation is a balance between its institutions, if that balance is disturbed then the nation is disturbed. That is the central idea. What are the institutions that make up the Indian nation? There are elected institutions Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabhas, Panchayats. There is the judiciary, there is a supporting free press. These institutions together, they hold the nation together in place."