Uddhav Thackeray says does not want economy to stop and people to go hungry, rejects Centre’s Economic Survey that criticised COVID mitigation in MaharashtraFull Article
I don’t want another lockdown, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Don`t want to impose lockdown but helplessness is something: Uddhav Thackeray
Mid-Day
Maharashtra reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours
-
Don`t want to impose it but `majboori`, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on lockdown
Zee News
-
Don't want to impose lockdown but 'majboori hai', says CM Uddhav Thackeray as COVID-19 cases surge
DNA
-
#BigStory: Will the release of films be delayed?
IndiaTimes
-
FACT CHECK: No, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not announced lockdown in Maharashtra from March 1
DNA
Maharashtra cases surge | Total Lockdown? | Uddhav's warning | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Amid rising Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned citizens that there would be a total lockdown if people..