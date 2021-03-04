Chennai: She survived suicide to become chef; another found place in a male world

If there’s something M Kalaiyarasi knows about her sour lemon ice cream, it is that it has a tang that hits you where you can’t miss it. Much like her own tasteful riposte to 13 years of injury and isolation from those she held dear. Because as of this day, the tables have turned. Her husband — whose unending infidelity incited her to set herself on fire and end up with a disfigured face as a girl of 17 — has been striving to get back into her life, “with no luck, of course”. And the mother who refused to take her in as she fled her abusive home, is now a rock solid support system and loving grandparent who gets her three hearty meals a day from the money this 29-year-old dessert chef brings home.