Climate change a priority for both countries says PM Modi during virtual summit with Sweden PM Stefan Lofven
India and Sweden have common goals to achieve with climate change being a priority for both countries said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven. "We can further our ties in innovation, technology, investment, start-ups, research," said PM Modi. This was the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.