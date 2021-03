BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday "welcomed" West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest the upcoming elections from his home turf of Nandigram and asserted that the TMC supremo will "lose and leave" on May 2 when the results are declared. Mamata today released list of 291 TMC candidates and announced to contest from Nandigram instead of Bhawanipore.