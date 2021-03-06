Hathras woman whose father was killed by ‘molester’ seeks arms license

“Fearing for their lives”, the woman whose father was allegedly shot dead in UP's Hathras by a man accused of molesting her, demanded on Friday a license to purchase and keep a gun while her lawyer applied for police security claiming threat from the accused in the past. “He has not been arrested even after five days of the incident. I am feeling scared. Anything could happen with us,” said the young woman, adding that she needs an arm license for her security from the accused, Gaurav Sharma, who had allegedly molested her in 2018.