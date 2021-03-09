PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh today
The bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh.Full Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on March 9, Tuesday at 12 noon via..