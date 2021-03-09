The trend of over 1,000 cases continues with Mumbai recording 1,008 fresh infections after conducting 17,849 tests on Sunday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 5.6 per cent. In the last week, an average of 21,000 tests were conducted each day and the TPR was approximately 5.5 per centFull Article
Mumbai sees over 1,000 COVID-19 cases despite fewer tests
