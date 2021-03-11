West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers severe bone injuries after alleged Nandigram attack, kept under observation
The SSKM Hospital has said that a team consisting one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medical doctor has been constituted to monitor Bengal CM's health. Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.Full Article