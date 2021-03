Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marking the 75th year of India's ​Independence launched 'Amrit Mahotsav'. The Mahotsav has been launched on March 12 which also marks 91 years of Dandi March. On Friday PM Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and attended a cultural programme marking the launch of Amrit Mahotsav.