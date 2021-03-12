Current situation right time for Ayurveda, traditional medicine to become more popular globally: PM Modi
Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the current situation presents a right time for traditional medicine to become even more popular globally. Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.Full Article