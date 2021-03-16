Seers up in arms over I-T notices, write to Nirmala Sitharaman

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti is up in arms over the I-T notices served to saints and seers for money that they never received. The samiti has threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices. The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti is a joint platform of different akharas and mutts (monasteries) of Sanatan Hindu dharma. According to the samiti, income tax department notices have reportedly been served to 13 akharas of Sanatan dharma and all the major monasteries of Tirtharaj Prayagraj recently.