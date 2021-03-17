COVID-19: BMC discontinues 50% attendance in Mumbai schools, asks teachers to work from home
According to BMC's instructions, all the board employees till Class 12 have been asked to work from home from today (March 17).Full Article
The BMC also issued order asking all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50% rotational attendance rule from March 17.