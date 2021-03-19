Vice-chancellor says no threat to Ashoka’s liberal values, denies charges

“This is not my Ashoka.” Student after student attending a townhall with vice-chancellor Prof Malabika Sarkar repeated this even as the VC was winding up after a gruelling session that lasted for a little over 100 minutes on Thursday evening. A tight-lipped Sarkar had given out little even as she defended the trustees and the university amid a swirling storm over Prof Bhanu Pratap Mehta’s resignation, followed by economist Arvind Subramanian’s on Wednesday.