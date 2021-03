The backlash against Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s statement about “shock” at a woman wearing ripped jeans continued to flood Twitter for the second consecutive day, with the hashtags #RippedJeans and #RippedJeansTwitter together amassing over 1 lakh tweets on Thursday, even as the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR) came to the CM’s defence.