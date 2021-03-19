Lockdown is an option, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray amid rising COVID-19 cases
Published
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that although lockdown is an option, he trusts people to follow COVID-19 safety norms.Full Article
Published
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that although lockdown is an option, he trusts people to follow COVID-19 safety norms.Full Article
A delegation of BJP leaders led by Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and handed over..
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has said that no final decision has been taken on imposing lockdown in Mumbai yet. Speaking on the..