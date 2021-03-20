Covid-19 surge: MHA urge states to promote face masks, hand hygiene, social distancing
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and Union territories to take all necessary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. The MHA letter addressed to states on Friday came amidst rising Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country. The ministry noted that the sudden rise in cases is due to laxity in Covid-19 behaviour.Full Article