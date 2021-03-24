CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor
Published
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana to the Centre for appointing him as his successor after demits office on April 23.Full Article
Published
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana to the Centre for appointing him as his successor after demits office on April 23.Full Article
Centre had asked Chief Justice Bobde to initiate transition to top judicial office