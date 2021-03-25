45+ most vulnerable, account for 88% of Covid deaths: Govt

The government said the expansion of the vaccination drive to cover all above 45 years is intended to prioritise the group that is most vulnerable to the disease, accounting for 88% of the over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 deaths in India. The case fatality rate (CFR) in this group is 2.85%, against a national average of 1.37%, said the Centre even as it called upon states to intensify efforts to increase vaccinations and urged private hospitals to increase participation.