Addressing the Matua community in Bangladesh's Orakandi, PM Modi said, "With the grace of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, I have got the privilege of bowing down to this holy place of Orakandi." Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, worked among the untouchable people of Bengal Presidency. He formed the Matua sect of Hindus.