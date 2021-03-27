Fire destroys over 500 shops at Fashion Street in Pune, officials yet to determine cause
The Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area is a famous 'window shopping' destination
More than 500 shops were gutted in a fire that engulfed fashion street in Pune last night. No loss of life has been reported yet..
No casualties have been reported as of now. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses.