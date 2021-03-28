Maharashtra reports 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours
Published
Mumbai reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, 3,380 recoveries, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.Full Article
Published
Mumbai reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, 3,380 recoveries, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.Full Article
India added 89,129 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours amid a worrying surge in Covid cases that has prompted states..
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in state. He informed that lockdown..