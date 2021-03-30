What is wrong in Sharad Pawar meeting Amit Shah: Shiv Sena

What is wrong in Sharad Pawar meeting Amit Shah: Shiv Sena

Mid-Day

Published

Sena puts up brave face after Sharad Pawar goes incommunicado and Amit Shah says “everything need not be made public” about alleged clandestine NCP-BJP meet in Gujarat over weekend

Full Article