Tamil Nadu BJP releases promo featuring Karti Chidambaramâ€™s wife Srinidhi

In a faux pas, the BJP Tamil Nadu unit has featured a dance sequence of Congress Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram’s wife Srinidhi for its election campaign.​ The 5.16-minute song, titled ‘Thamarai Malarattum, Thamizhagam Valarattum’ (Let lotus bloom, let Tamil Nadu grow), is accompanied by a video of Srinidhi’s dance performance at Ulaga Thamizh Semmozhi Maanadu (World Classical Tamil Conference), held 10 years ago.