A Dalit man, Harendra Kumar, 22, was beaten up in his private parts and a rod allegedly inserted into his rectum while his attackers — the family of a girl from a higher caste who thought the two were involved — hurled caste abuses at him. This happened after midnight on Wednesday at Tikunia town in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. Harendra is now battling for life at the district hospital.