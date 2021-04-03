Maharashtra records nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases as lockdown warning looms
Published
Maharashtra records 49,447 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths related to the disease in the last 24 hours.Full Article
Published
Maharashtra records 49,447 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths related to the disease in the last 24 hours.Full Article
While country faces a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra remains worst hit state. Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID..
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in state. He informed that lockdown..