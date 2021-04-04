Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool Champions League clash
Published
Madrid moved to within three points of leader Atlético Madrid, which faces a tough test at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Madrid moved to within three points of leader Atlético Madrid, which faces a tough test at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday.Full Article
Sergio Ramos is set to miss both legs of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Liverpool due to a calf injury. The Madrid..
Mohamed Salah insists he’s not out for revenge ahead of his reunion with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who was responsible..