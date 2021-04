Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday tendered his resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, reports said. The resignation comes after the Bombay high court ordered a CBI probe following a plea by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has met the chief minister to tender his resignation. The CM is yet to accept his resignation, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.