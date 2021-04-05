Boris Johnson expected to unveil COVID passports, travel traffic lights for UK
Published
Under the traffic light system approach, countries will be designated as red, amber and green based on their COVID risk levels.Full Article
Published
Under the traffic light system approach, countries will be designated as red, amber and green based on their COVID risk levels.Full Article
The PM is expected to share details of a "traffic light" system for international travel
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Boris Johnson is to give details on a series of measures for easing lockdown restrictions later.