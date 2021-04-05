With new restrictions in pace in the state, citizens have many doubts – about travel and the availability of food deliveries, apart from essential services. This explainer will help clear some doubts about the new lockdown guidelines in place from todayFull Article
What you need to know about new Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Break the Chain: Here’s what will be open and what won’t in Maharashtra
Mid-Day
Even as the Maharashtra government announced fresh Covid-19 restrictions, confusion reigns over which services will stay open and..
-
Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: India reports record surge, Modi gets 2nd shot
SeattlePI.com
-
'Politicians can hold rallies but common man cannot work': Karan Patel lashes out at new lockdown restrictions
DNA
-
India's daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Maharashtra records 49,447 new COVID cases
ANI
While country faces a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra remains worst hit state. Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID..