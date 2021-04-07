Since April 12, 13 and 14 were already declared holidays for Gudhi Padwa and B R Ambedkar Jayanti, the high court on Tuesday decided to extend the holidays to April 15 and 16 as well in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.Full Article
Bombay High Court adds two more days-off next week as COVID-19 cases spike
