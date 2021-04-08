UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP releases REVISED date sheet for Class 10, 12, check all details
Published
As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the exam dates for the UP Board exam 2021.Full Article
Published
As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the exam dates for the UP Board exam 2021.Full Article
As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has revised the exam dates for the UP Board exam 2021.