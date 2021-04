With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of lockdown in the state, migrants are once again heading back to their home states. Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, assistant manager of Indore Dewas Tollways said that for the past 4-5 days the tollway has witnessed queues of vehicles coming from Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 58,993 new Covid-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths on Friday.