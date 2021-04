Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea that sought to scrap 24 verses from the Muslim holy book of the Quran. Calling the plea "absolutely frivolous", the court slapped Rs 50,000 fine on the petitioner Waseem Rizwi, who is former chief of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board. SC at the outset asked Rizwi whether he is serious about the petition and wants to press for a hearing.