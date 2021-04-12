Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Qazi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in connection with the Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.Full Article
SUV bomb threat case: Mumbai police officer Riyazuddin Qazi suspended
SUV bomb threat case: Second serving officer of Mumbai police arrested
NIA suspects API Riyazuddin Qazi was involved in destroying proof to bury alleged conspiracy
