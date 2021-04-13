"It is painful for the Shiv Sena to put restrictions on our festivals and religious celebrations but the party dares to do so to save the lives of people. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I believe that people coming from the Kumbh mela will cause further spread of COVID-19 cases, which will cause havoc," he...Full Article
Kumbh mela returnees may exacerbate COVID-19 pandemic: Sanjay Raut
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
