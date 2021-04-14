Public transport, including suburban and long-distance trains, buses and taxis will run, but the latest measures will ensure that only those working in essential services use them. Section 144 (against assembly of 5 and more) and a night curfew will be in place.Full Article
Maharashtra imposes 2-week lockdown starting 8 pm today and till 7 am on May 1
Mid-Day
‘Maharashtra Covid-19 task force in favour of lockdown’: Cabinet Minister
HT Digital Content
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh said that a lockdown may be impending in the state. His comments come after a meeting..
Everyone in view of imposing lockdown in Maharashtra: Aslam Shaikh after COVID-19 Task Force meeting
ANI
Guardian Minister-Mumbai City Aslam Shaikh briefed over the high-level meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force amid surging..