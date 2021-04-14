Maharashtra imposes 2-week lockdown starting 8 pm today and till 7 am on May 1

Mid-Day

Public transport, including suburban and long-distance trains, buses and taxis will run, but the latest measures will ensure that only those working in essential services use them. Section 144 (against assembly of 5 and more) and a night curfew will be in place.

