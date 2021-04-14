NEET PG 2021: NBE releases admit cards for April 18 exam, check how to download at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021: NBE releases admit cards for April 18 exam, check how to download at nbe.edu.in.

Zee News

Published

The NEET-PG 2021 admit cards were scheduled to be out by April 12, but were deferred due to 'technical reasons'.

Full Article