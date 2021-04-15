Genome sequencing expert claims this but doubts methods of sample collection adopted by authorities in Maharashtra; other specialists say sample size too smallFull Article
Maharashtra: Double mutation in 61 per cent of 361 COVID-19 samples, says expert
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Double mutation found in 61% of 361 Covid-19 samples: Expert
Double mutation has been detected in 61 per cent of the total 361 Covid-19 samples tested between January and March this year, a..
IndiaTimes