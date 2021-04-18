COVID-19: Rajasthan’s big move, slashes rates of RT-PCR tests
The prices of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories and hospitals at Rs 350, slashing it by Rs 150 from the earlier rate of Rs 500 per test in Rajasthan.Full Article
