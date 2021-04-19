Lockdown in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to make BIG announcement today
CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi is likely to extend the weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital.Full Article
CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant General Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday (April 19) over..
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that COVID-19 situation in Delhi is 'very serious' and urged people to follow..