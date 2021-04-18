Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Delhi, Goa, Haryana and Rajasthan in employment rate: CMIE survey

In a clear indication that more and more Kashmiri youths are getting jobs, the unemployment rate of J&K for 2020-21 has gone below that of Delhi, Goa, Haryana and Rajasthan. According to a survey conducted by Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring Indian economy (CMIE), while Haryana’s unemployment rate for the period stood at 28.1%, Goa’s at 22.1%, Rajasthan’s at 19.7% and Delhi’s at 9.4%, J&K reported a much lower rate of only 9%.