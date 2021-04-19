Zero tolerance against hoarders during Covid-19 curfews: Centre to states
Centre on Monday directed all states and Union territories to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hoarders as several cities announced curfew and lockdown in an attempt to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The officials reviewed the availability and price situation of essential commodities across the country. The prices of the essential commodities in different mandis of the states were also shared with the States/ UTs.Full Article