US issues advisory, warns Americans to avoid travelling to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Published
The United States has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Full Article
Published
The United States has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Full Article
India is in the midst of the second wave of the Covid pandemic as cases have been shooting up in several parts of the country. So..