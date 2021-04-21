Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray may make BIG announcement today
On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet had unanimously requested CM Thackeray to announce a complete lockdown in the state..Full Article
Cabinet unanimously supports extreme measure; authorises Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to decide by today
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh said that a lockdown may be impending in the state. His comments come after a meeting..