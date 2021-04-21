Supreme Court paves way for ad-hoc judges in High Courts
Published
Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in High Courts as “docket explosion”, the Supreme Court activated a “dormant” constitutional provision to pavFull Article
Published
Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in High Courts as “docket explosion”, the Supreme Court activated a “dormant” constitutional provision to pavFull Article
By Matthew Parish*
Bosnia and Herzegovina has one of the world’s most notoriously dysfunctional constitutions...
Today was the final day of the ‘Power of Hope’ training in Gulfport. Hope is spreading across the state and Governor..