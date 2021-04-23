Harish Salve recuses from being amicus curiae in Supreme Court suo motu proceedings on Covid-19 crisis
Published
Senior advocate Harish Salve on Friday recused himself from being amicus curiae in the Supreme Court's suo motu proceedings on shortage of oxygen and mismanagement by the Centre during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Salve said that he will recuse himself in the matter relating to equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines, medical equipment and preparation of a national plan to fight the Covid pandemic.Full Article