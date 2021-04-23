The fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died.Full Article
Mumbai hospital fire: AC was not working since Thursday, says staffer
