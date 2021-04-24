Justice NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India
Published
Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Full Article
Published
Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI). He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Full Article
Justice NV Ramana took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI) on April 24. He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath..